There's one in every crowd. It’s kind of amusing when you see someone flipping out over their constitutional rights being stepped on by the stay-at-home orders.
You really have to wonder what planet these jokers came from.
The writer ("We must demand return of constitutional rights," The Daily News, April 1) suggests we get back to our daily lives and shouldn't be bullied by our government. Hard to believe there's that much ignorance in this country. This virus is like a fire and spreads like blowing embers.
Why is that? It’s partially because some of our countrymen aren't following the request from world and local leaders. That failure is killing people. And if we don't get a handle on it soon, millions will die.
What you take home to your family members could cause their death. It's time to think about other people and pull together as one nation. Our health care workers are working feverishly to put out this roaring fire, while people like this are out fanning the embers. I guess there will always be those who only think of themselves. God bless America.
Chris Hines
La Marque
