I was concerned after reading the recent article regarding adding amenities and charging a use fee for some beach access points on the West End, that those efforts will push even more day-trippers farther down the island ("Fees, facilities on West End access points still a way off," The Daily News, Sept. 17).
We live in Terramar and over the summer saw cars parked four to five rows deep, golf carts everywhere, including the beach, and no regulation. When you throw in drunks, children and loose dogs, it can be a pretty dicey situation.
I would encourage the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees to consider regulating parking and crowds farther down on the West End if they move forward with these added perks and set some limits for people and vehicles.
Susie Calvin
Galveston
The Park Board doesn't regulate this, it would be the City of Galveston.
