As I sit at home on Monday afternoon, I wonder exactly what went wrong with the provision of power to so many of our homes. I’m fortunate. I have power but worry about the elderly, the children, the sick and those who can’t care for themselves.
We should learn what happened here.
Why is the island without power to almost 95 percent of residents? Why haven’t power companies planned for such an event? What are plans for future such events?
Inquiring minds really want to know.
Charles Wiley
Galveston
(1) comment
I can deal with rolling black-outs but 40 hours of darkness is just too much. People freezing to death in their homes is not acceptable. I know Galveston Island usually gets higher temperatures than the mainland and that one million people in Harris County were similarly affected but we need a thorough and complete investigation. I don't have a great deal of faith in our elected state leadership or our representatives to do the job. We should have a proper investigating panel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.