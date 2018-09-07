On the night of Sept. 4, I was watching the 10 p.m. news and they were showing a segment live about Tropical Storm Gordon when I saw the most stupid thing. A news reporter was in full rain gear with 30 to 40 mph winds with rain giving his report in the rain.
My question is: How can we believe the news when the news media doesn't know when to get out of the rain?
We get the same conditions here in the winter when a strong norther passes through. Where is the news media then?
Jim Benz
Galveston
