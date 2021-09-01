Unlike Trump, Biden strikes fear in US allies By PAULA SMITH Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save America had a president that struck fear in our enemies. Now, we have a president that strikes fear in our allies.Paula Smith Bacliff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Bacliff Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments Carlos Ponce Sep 1, 2021 9:18pm Very true, Paula Smith. Report Add Reply Paula Flinn Sep 1, 2021 9:36pm Before this, we had a president who cuddled up to the Saudis, wrote love letters to Kim, and became Putin’s puppet. Trump also lied to us everyday, and put off telling us about the Pandemic for a month, which aided the spread of the virus. One cannot trust a person like that for President. I’m sure our allies would rather deal with President Biden, in the long run. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesIconic Clear Creek player, coach and fan Buddy Carlisle diesSanta Fe shooting victim's family demands medical examiner step down over leakCar salesman accused of stealing ID, buying RVTwo wounded, one charged in La Marque store shooting'Worst day:' Confirmed Galveston County COVID cases hit new high markBoy treated for minor cuts from reported Galveston shark biteAll the wrong things are rising under Biden's leadershipTropical storm Ida expected to stay east of TexasPort of Galveston police officer dies after contracting COVID, officials sayWe don't owe the unvaccinated priority on hospital care CollectionsIn Focus: Dickinson vs Manvel High School FootballIn Focus: Texas City vs Clear Brook High School FootballIn Focus: Buccaneers 23, Texans 16In Focus: Astros 6, Royals 5In Focus: Royals 7, Astros 1In Focus: Astros 4, Royals 0In Focus: Twins 5, Astros 3In Focus: Astros 5, Rockies 0In Focus: Twins 7, Astros 5In Focus: Astros 15, Mariners 1 CommentedAll the wrong things are rising under Biden's leadership (82) Vaccinated are helping in COVID fight; unvaccinated aren't (81) Homegrown, not newly arrived, driving COVID spike (68) Gov. Greg Abbott is confusing many traditional conservatives (68) Two Galveston County pastors die with COVID-19 (59) Guest commentary: Biden's acts have produced chaos in US, at border (51) COVID-19 crisis fabricated by globalist alliance (51) Illegal immigrants spreading COVID across the nation (43) Stop making COVID-19 political, so we can move on (42) Guest commentary: Opponents spreading falsity about Texas election reform (40)
(2) comments
Very true, Paula Smith.
Before this, we had a president who cuddled up to the Saudis, wrote love letters to Kim, and became Putin’s puppet. Trump also lied to us everyday, and put off telling us about the Pandemic for a month, which aided the spread of the virus. One cannot trust a person like that for President. I’m sure our allies would rather deal with President Biden, in the long run.
