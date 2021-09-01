America had a president that struck fear in our enemies. Now, we have a president that strikes fear in our allies.

Paula Smith

Bacliff

Carlos Ponce

Very true, Paula Smith.

Paula Flinn

Before this, we had a president who cuddled up to the Saudis, wrote love letters to Kim, and became Putin’s puppet. Trump also lied to us everyday, and put off telling us about the Pandemic for a month, which aided the spread of the virus. One cannot trust a person like that for President. I’m sure our allies would rather deal with President Biden, in the long run.

