Dan Patrick was often a clown when he did the sports on Channel 11 back in the '80s, and it was funny then.

But being a clown while acting as lieutenant governor isn't so funny.

His latest bit of clowning, offering a million dollar bounty for evidence of voter fraud, is truly a farce and beneath the dignity of the office.

He knows he isn't going to lose a dime.

Greg Youngblood

Texas City

Carlos Ponce

When Dan Patrick pays up will Greg Youngblood submit an apology? If you don't you are a man without honor.

