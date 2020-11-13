Dan Patrick was often a clown when he did the sports on Channel 11 back in the '80s, and it was funny then.
But being a clown while acting as lieutenant governor isn't so funny.
His latest bit of clowning, offering a million dollar bounty for evidence of voter fraud, is truly a farce and beneath the dignity of the office.
He knows he isn't going to lose a dime.
Greg Youngblood
Texas City
When Dan Patrick pays up will Greg Youngblood submit an apology? If you don't you are a man without honor.
