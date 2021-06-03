Texas Republicans once again lead the way while Democrats slink away in the night. Why did Texas Democrats refuse our legislative body a quorum to vote on an election integrity bill?
The new bill still offers two weeks of early voting (President Biden's home state of Delaware has never offered early voting at all). The bill increases the number of hours counties must keep their polls open. Meanwhile, mail-in ballots must be secured with the request that the voter provide the last four digits of their social security number or state identification.
The Republican bill increases a citizen's ability to vote, while providing an increased level of ballot security. President Biden believes it's an assault on our democracy yet couldn't name one part of the bill he disagrees with.
Linda Burton
Galveston
