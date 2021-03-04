Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the “Equality Act,” which is a revision of the “Employment Non-Discrimination Act.” I believe that the Democrats in Congress used the title “Equality Act,” rather than “LGBTQ Rights Act,” to purposely mislead the public. This act has nothing to do with equality.
The act broadly defines the phrase "sexual orientation" to include "gender" and "gender identity" as new federally protected classes and will require, among other activities, co-ed bathroom sharing. This will be the death knell for women’s sports in America.
In addition, this law would force Judeo-Christian business owners to choose between violating their consciences or going out of business and thus be unable to provide for their families.
Members of Congress who support the “Equality Act” should be impeached and voted out of office because they violated their oath of office, “… to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” This act neither supports or defends our Constitution.
Do your own research about this act and then contact your U.S. senator and urge him or her to resoundingly reject this so-called “Equality Act.”
John Hatch
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.