The commentary by Norman Pappous ("Your retirement account is fueling drive to socialism," The Daily News, March 24) led me to believe he's either looking for new clients or running for office in the near future.
He's basically blaming capitalism for creating socialism, or maybe even communism.
He seems to be equating Democrats to socialists to communists, a popular fear-mongering technique sure to garner some votes in any election.
My retirement account has done just fine and I don’t really have the time or knowledge to vote my shares, but I encourage anyone who feels the need to do so.
Mark D. Niles
San Leon
