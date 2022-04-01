When I was growing up the words “tomboy” and “sissy” were terms used to describe the girl who was boyish and the boy who was girlish. Tomboys were often larger, tougher, more athletic.

Sissies had physical features and mannerisms that had a slightly soft edge. I remember children being teased, and I didn’t understand why.

I understand it less now. What religious aberration has created a segment of society so overtly and viciously anti-different? The very people who say “we are made in God’s image” spit in God’s face when it doesn't conform to their image of God.

I'm not a Christian, but my values are based on church values I learned growing up: compassion, acceptance, justice, love, goodness, kindness and peace. There's none of this in the modern sex-obsessed political religiosity that charades as Christianity amongst fundamentalists.

“Love the sinner not the sin” is BS. There's no sin, only misunderstood or willfully ignored science about the complexity of human development.

Or, if there is a sin, it's the cruelty of religious judgment and ignorance that creates pain, suffering and death for people who were simply born as their own perfect selves.

Kathleen Sukiennik

Galveston

(3) comments

David Smith

The Bible says God Created man ..

The Bible says God created female with a rib from Adam ..

thats all No more

Your best friend knows this

Carlos Ponce

I just wonder why Kathleen singled out Christians? There are other cultures and religions outside the United States that treat those she mentions much more harshly.

Charles Douglas

14). "Now therefore, fear the Lord, serve Him in sincerity and in truth, and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the River and in Egypt. Serve the Lord! 15). And if it seems evil to you to serve the Lord, choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the River, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you dwell. But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord." ...Joshua 24: 14-15.

We as Christians do tolerate difference, but we are not going to allow those who are different to change or pull us away from what we believe either! That means that we will be the judge of what our children are taught in school other than Math, History, Reading, and Writing. This is what we signed up for! Parents are the custodians, and wards over their children, therefore they have the responsibility of how they are raised, trained, and taught until they become of age, then they can choose for themselves what they expose themselves to. Anything other than that,... somebody is going to have a problem. It is just so amazing how this wicked twisted administration in DC, and the Radical LEFT are busy attacking children, and their parents for opposing Radicals teaching them about orgies, erotic sexual behaviors instead of Math, Reading, and writing! If we wanted our kids to be schooled in those areas we would turn the over to hired pedophiles, prostitutes, pimps, and others out there who are getting paid to do those things juxtaposed to having novices getting paid to teach regular school curriculum bungling the job!

