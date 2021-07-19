Several people report they know individuals who tested positive for COVID, even though they were fully vaccinated. Reports like this constitute anecdotal data. However, COVID cases are up 97 percent. Texas is one of 34 states where COVID cases have risen over 50 percent.
In a few weeks, students will return in-person to campuses and classrooms across Texas where there aren’t mask or vaccination mandates. This despite the fact that the delta variant appears to be so contagious that, from some accounts, even momentary exposure can be a cause of transmission.
Too many people foolishly believe the pandemic is over and they can forget about prevention measures. That is wishful thinking. I hope those who haven’t been vaccinated will care about others and get one, and those who are vaccinated will be vigilant, wearing masks and taking precautionary measures.
Moreover, it's essential that Gov. Greg Abbott allow those areas in the state experiencing a COVID surge and low vaccination rates to mandate vaccinations and require mask wearing.
Doesn't it seem strange and ridiculous that institutions like the University of Texas require a meningitis vaccination yet don't require one for COVID?
Richard Cherwitz
Austin
(1) comment
You can thank Joe Biden for the super spread. They don't test the latest arrivals:
"Covid on the Border: Migrants Aren’t Tested on Arrival in U.S."
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/28/us/coronavirus-migrants-testing.html
"The people coming in who are released immediately almost. They're not tested at all," Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska said.
https://www.politifact.com/article/2021/apr/12/overview-covid-19-testing-migrants-southern-border/
And those who sneak into the country because CBP is tied up? Without going through proper channels there's no way to insure they're tested.
But not to worry, Biden is spreading the disease throughout the United States by the busload!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.