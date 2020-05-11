There's an easy fix to relieve the problem of tourists stressing Galveston's infrastructure who don't contribute to its maintenance.
It begins with changing the mindset of our political leaders to make bold decisions to improve our quality of life. A great example of this would be to change Seawall Boulevard between Sixth and 61st streets from a highway to a more balanced road and bike/pedestrian path.
This would entail removing on-street parking and implementing the parking study that we paid for but that council is sitting on. This would also mean reducing the number of traffic lanes from four plus a turning lane to two plus a turning lane.
Yes, this would have the effect of slowing down traffic, but it would also mean we wouldn't have to surrender our city to reckless day-trippers. It would also mean an expansion of the area for seawall businesses to offer outdoor seating, pedestrians to walk along the seafront and bicyclists to have their own pathways.
Anyone who doesn't live in Galveston would probably oppose this because it makes it harder for them to take advantage of our city. However, since they aren't paying, that's the point.
Paul Schnitger
Galveston
