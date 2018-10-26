People who need a ride to the polls can call 409-443-5646 and book a time to be picked up. Call between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The service, provided by volunteers at the Beto for Texas U.S. Senate Galveston campaign headquarters, will operate through Election Day, Nov. 6.
People who need rides also can stop by the campaign office at 2125 Church St. and arrange for a ride to early voting locations.
The service is open to all — without regard to political affiliation.
Kevin Moran
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.