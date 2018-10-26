People who need a ride to the polls can call 409-443-5646 and book a time to be picked up. Call between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The service, provided by volunteers at the Beto for Texas U.S. Senate Galveston campaign headquarters, will operate through Election Day, Nov. 6.

People who need rides also can stop by the campaign office at 2125 Church St. and arrange for a ride to early voting locations.

The service is open to all — without regard to political affiliation.

Kevin Moran

Galveston

