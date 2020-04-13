Sixteen million. That’s how many Americans have filed for unemployment due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic — and it’s only going to get worse.
All over America, millions are losing their jobs and businesses are shutting their doors, some never to return. With the projected death toll failing to meet expectations and continually having to be “revised,” we should ask ourselves if we're really taking the best course of action.
There are other countries such as Taiwan and Iceland that are dealing with the virus without shutting down their economy or resorting to draconian measures. Why can’t we?
The economic toll can’t be dismissed. We're risking a depression and bankrupting our country, which comes with its own statistics. A depression would cause massive food shortages, suicides and increased drug use, among other things. Not to mention if our economy goes, so goes our health care system. The economy is our life-blood. If we lose that, we lose everything. I don’t believe we're thinking this through. We're taking unprecedented actions without any regard for the consequences.
The “cure” can’t be worse than the disease.
Kevin Agorastos
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.