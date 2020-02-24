In response to the article ("Johnson: Ad 'racist,' 'discriminatory' and 'a lie,'" The Daily News, Feb. 23): What do the undocumented people of Galveston County look like? They look like someone’s daughter, son, or Mom or Dad. They look like parents who love their children so much that they smuggle them across horribly dangerous borders to escape the violence in their countries.
They look like men or women who willingly leave their families and friends knowing that they may never return, to provide a better life for their families. They look like the children in my classroom who went on to graduate from Harvard. They look like people I love and who enrich my life.
They look like I would, if I hadn’t won the birth lottery and been born on this side of the border. But most importantly they look like human beings and should be treated as such, not vilified by hate-mongering politicians.
David Delmenhorst
Galveston
