A quick shout out and thank you to the Texas City Independent School District school crossing guards.
These individuals ensure that students get across the street safely. No matter what the weather, they're there.
I appreciate them being there every school day, assisting students and anyone (like me) needing to get across.
Thank you.
Mary Dauphine
Texas City
