Bravo to the Galveston City Council for recognizing there's a golf cart problem ("City seeks ways to regulate golf carts on seawall," The Daily News, March 30).
Please acknowledge the problems exists all over town, running stop signs, going the wrong way on one-way streets, children not strapped in and not adhering to traffic lights. Trash is left to blow off after finishing with the remnants of the drive-through. These aren't just visitor problems. Most carts belong to locals and just gets worse when visitors climb on board.
Jerry Luedecke
Galveston
