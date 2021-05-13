Where are the J-1 visa workers? The island is abuzz with people from near and far making their way to this wonderful place we're able to call home. People are craving outdoor activity and laughter and conversation in restaurants and outdoor venues that the island has to offer.
Unfortunately, these visitors are being met time and time again by businesses that cannot serve them at a normal level. Let's not forget that we as islanders normally see at this time of the year hundreds of young teen's from countries far away visiting the island on a J-1 visa.
The conversation differs regarding this legal migration of teens; some say they only take away jobs that locals could fill, while others say it's needed in order to staff business of all kinds to better serve the onslaught of summertime visitors.
"Now Hiring" signs are hanging in pretty much any establishment you enter pleading for workers, and offering sign-up bonuses or payment for just filling out the application. The common theme is, "I make more on unemployment than I do at my old job, and I don't have to do anything."
Where do you stand on unemployment or J-1 visa's?
Archie Hart
Galveston
Editor's note: Like many other things, the J-1 visa program has been thrown into turmoil and uncertainty by COVID-19, specifically by travel restrictions imposed both here and abroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.