Galveston is home to a major medical center and a national laboratory. Why are we not getting more news about what is going on at The University of Texas Medical Branch?
How is it dealing with the national shortage of supplies, how are the staff doing, where are we with testing for everyone?
An update or updates seem appropriate, so we can offer support if needed and be up to date about what's going on in our city.
The medical branch is a major part of our community, and I'd like to see some focus on how it's doing.
Miguel Ortega
Galveston
(1) comment
The nursing home my brother is in called me this morning asking permission for UTMB to test him for Coronavirus. I agreed. The facility is not the one in the news (The Resort) but is in Texas City. I'm glad to see them offering testing for nursing home residents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.