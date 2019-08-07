Thank you for your article about Frank Incaprera and his 60 years of service to the Galveston Beach Band and the city of Galveston ("After almost 60 years, conductor ready for swan song," The Daily News, Aug. 2). That type of dedication should be celebrated.
In addition, Incaprera was honored earlier this year with the Distinguished Citizen certificate and medal by Galveston's George Washington Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, recognizing his dedicated commitment to the Beach Band. The Distinguished Citizen award has to be approved on the national level by the DAR and is one of its highest awards.
Frank Incaprera definitely deserves honor and respect and thanks before his retirement after this year's concerts.
Mary-Louise Gulley
Houston
