So, League City has decided to spend $400,000 on a consulting firm to “figure out ways to increase the number of city projects that finish on time and on budget” (“Some council members wary of consulting fees,” The Daily News, July 12). A project approved by council will have a start date, a completion date and a budget.
You mean to tell us that there is “nobody” on staff that can figure out if a project doesn’t finish on time, within budget, and if not, why?
Maybe it’s time for a new administration that can handle the most basic of city functions.
Samuel B. Ferrell
League City
