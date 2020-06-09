A challenge to all police chiefs and the county sheriff of Galveston County: Please let the residents know how you feel about unjust discrimination against minorities and use of deadly force against residents of Galveston County.

It's about time we start talking about reform and justice. 

Place your comments in The Galveston County Daily News and be heard.

Henry Gomez

Texas City

Charles Douglas

There is a lot of wording in the Texas penal Code concerning the proper use of force for police officers I doubt if the police leaders are going to post all the different scenarios of when officers are allowed to use deadly force on anybody by state law...here in the GDN. I believe a community outreach group talking and planning with the department leaders will reap more progress and develop a better, workerable rapport.

