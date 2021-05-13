Two events took place the week of May 3 that emphasize how important the Galveston Wharves is to our city.
First, on May 3, the Federal Maritime Commission sponsored a rally with Carnival Cruise Line on port property to emphasize how critical the cruise business is for jobs and revenues locally and statewide. Speakers called for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to loosen its position on cruise restrictions, especially given COVID-19 vaccination advances.
Rally speakers included influential people in government and the cruise industry, including maritime commissioners Louis Sola and Carl Bentzel, Carnival President Christine Duffy, International Longshoremen’s Association President Alan Robb and Galveston Mayor Craig Brown. It was well attended and garnered significant media attention.
Second, on May 4 the Galveston Park Board of Trustees hosted its annual tourism summit, including two speakers from Royal Caribbean International. They related the cruise line's long-term investments at the port, including a $125 million cruise terminal and home-porting their Oasis-class ship.
This will be a game-changer for Galveston and the port.
Hats off to Port Director Rodger Rees, his staff and to my fellow board trustees who stayed the course in supporting these cruise efforts.
Albert Shannon
Chairman, Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.