I miss walking on the beach. I miss hearing the surf and watching seagulls scurry along the tideline. I wish the beaches were open, but I understand why they’re closed.
Accidents happen at beaches, even to those of us who live in Galveston. No one goes to the beach expecting an accident, but we can step on jellyfish and shards of glass in the sand. Unable to resist the water, we go swimming and, all at once, we can find ourselves in trouble.
When we have an accident or end up struggling in the water, we expect our first responders to help us.
At this time, the ranks of the beach patrol, paramedics, firefighters and police are stretched thin. Some of them are ill with the COVID-19. Others are in isolation. The staffs in our emergency rooms are under tremendous pressure to conserve protective equipment and keep beds open.
If I truly care about our first responders, I will do whatever I must to ease their workload and minimize their exposure to the virus. It’s a small sacrifice to enjoy the beach from a distance.
Ann Weisgarber
Galveston
