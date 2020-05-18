The editorial Michael A. Smith wrote ("Did we protect the most vulnerable as best we could?" The Daily News, May 16-17) was excellent.
I’m 77 years old and in good health for my age even though almost everyone my age has a “preexisting” disease. While “flattening the curve” spreads out the case load and saves hospitals from being overwhelmed, it does extend the “economic misery.” That’s the trade-off.
Now is the time to start opening the economy while minimizing risk to the most vulnerable. We can do both.
Mike Cowan
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.