I have friends and family who vote for Republicans no matter what, and I can respect that loyalty.
After watching the debate between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, I kept asking myself, “What has Sen. Cruz actually done for my family?” Why does he say he wants to protect pre-existing condition safeguards — but then vote to kill them? Why is my cut of the tax bill so small — and Warren Buffet’s so big? Why has the deficit exploded after he swore it was his No. 1 priority? And why, why, why is he trying to take away our Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security to clean up that mess?
Now when I talk with my family the big question is “Had enough yet?”
Scott Beggs
League City
