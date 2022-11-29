Mike Evans an example of how hard work pays off By KEN DIESTLERE Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Evans is a local example showing that hard work and having people help you make good decisions can result in a great outcome by helping you navigate through difficult times.Evans has worked hard and earned all he has and it is great to see him sharing.Congratulations and thanks Mike Evans.Ken Diestlere Galveston Editor's note: Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, does many good works in Galveston, his home town. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston native to host dating reality showBacliff man recounts encounter with 'something out there'Victim's relatives unhappy over killer's 40-year sentenceGalveston teen accidently shot while handling firearmGalveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaignHitchcock set for playoff football showdown with No. 1 state-ranked FranklinLiquor store near county line "total loss," fire chief saidCrash investigation underway after Galveston restaurateur's deathGalveston city council considers exporting homelessKemah shooting victim was candidate to be sheriff's deputy CollectionsGrand Galvez tree lightingGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessman CommentedGuest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (112) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (66) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (34) The 'Party of No' sounds about right to me (32) Guest commentary: Democrats have forced GOP to say 'no' a lot (26)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.