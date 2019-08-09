The other day I was bombarded with calls and texts about the mounted police officers leading a prisoner with a rope while handcuffed in my hometown of Galveston. Once I viewed the photos, I immediately recalled scenes from numerous slavery movies where blacks were chained and tied to the rear of horses; not to forget the James Byrd incident in Jasper.
I don't want to believe that the incident in Galveston was racially motivated; however, I can't imagine this happening to an Anglo American. Police officers are commissioned to use proper judgement in the performance of their duties. Their actions must be accountable — not ignored. The two officers should be terminated. Poor judgment by law enforcement could result in the death of a citizen.
We don't need police officers who couldn't see the wrong in their actions.
Robert Blake
Temple
