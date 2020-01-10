I'm reminded of "The Wizard of Oz" when I hear that the Galveston County Grand Old Party has handpicked someone to run against Cheryl Johnson for tax assessor. I cannot help but picture the character that goes around singing, ‘‘If I only had a brain."
From experience, I can tell you that, before Johnson, it took three weeks to a month to do what she gets done in 48 hours or less. I've never seen her office perform at a higher rate of efficiency.
She takes care of business and for the people of Galveston County. She has a real desire to do what’s right for residents.
I understand that Judge Mark Henry is afraid of her since she's one of a few that could take his job. She loves what she does and has no desire for another job unless she should lose this one. So again, the words “if I only had a brain” come to mind.
Since I've seen firsthand just how great she is and how great her office functions, she will always have my vote no matter what office she seeks.
The Galveston County GOP needs to travel that yellow brick road and get a brain.
G. W. Cornelius
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.