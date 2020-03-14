We're in the midst of a media frenzy regarding COVID-19, perhaps better named "paranoiavirus."
The perspective: World population growth today is 92,000-plus; deaths from starvation today is 13,000-plus; flu deaths this year are 96,000-plus; cancer deaths this year are 1,628,000-plus; road deaths so far this year are at 267,000-plus; and coronavirus, so far, is 5,120.
Wow... the media offers no perspective.
Bret Cunningham
Galveston
