To The Daily News: Thank you for the positive, inspirational articles, editorials and commentary you've provided us during this Christmas and New Year season.
Margaret Battistelli Gardner's commentary ("Pack the Christmas lights, not the Christmas light," The Daily News, Dec. 31) was especially good “food for the soul” and enjoyable as well.
Glad I got to meet you, Gardner, as a member of the editorial board. Keep on writing and keep up the good work. And Happy New Year to you all.
And, congratulations to Leonard Woolsey for his continuing excellent work and promotion.
Maris Helfrich
Galveston
