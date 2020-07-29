I would like to know why the city of Galveston waited for the last minute to start picking up the blue 55-gallon garbage cans on the beach?
They knew days in advance about the storm and the high tide flooding, yet they wait till the storm is here and the cans have already started turning over and starting to float.
The mayor and city council every year preach that you have to be prepared. Well, they were not. They should be fined for letting the trash and the garbage cans float in the Gulf.
We need to make a change in November. We need more responsible people that know what is going on and taking better care of our island.
Bobo Conde
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.