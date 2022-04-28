Voting for Brent Erenwert in Friendswood Position 6
As a Friendswood city councilman these last three years, Brent Erenwert has understood and supported our community’s consistently expressed desire to keep Stevenson Park a family friendly oasis in the heart of our city.
He’s stood against forces that have persistently worked to transform it into an area-wide destination, for which it neither has the parking nor street capacity to support.
As a 30-year resident of our community, a graduate of our schools and a father of two daughters, he “gets it.”
As CEO of Brothers Produce, Erenwert has shown himself to be a big-hearted man during both Hurricane Harvey and COVID-19, opening not only his arms but also his wallet to meet our residents’ needs who were most devastated by these twin disasters.
Described by his fellow council members and residents alike as a “good listener,” Erenwert not only hears from our community, but also responds with very active involvement in our schools, multiple charities, food banks, animal shelters and fundraising, all of which are clearly passions that drive him.
Please join me in reelecting Brent Erenwert to Friendswood City Council Position 6.
David O’Farrell
Friendswood
David Collins is the clear choice for District 3
Galveston is in a far better place than it has been in a very long time, in large part because of the current city council and mayor team; financially as demonstrated by our recently upgraded bond rating and; we’re more resilient than ever before having closed out the last of the Hurricane Ike recovery projects; hardening our critical infrastructure against storms and now; looking to the future, work on pump stations and storm water management is underway.
As is typical, all candidates are boasting about their qualifications and accomplishments. David Collins’ use of the word, “we” in his list of accomplishments and acknowledges the importance of teamwork to get things done. Collins has demonstrated his ability to effectively listen, do the research, communicate and act to bring about the change we need and be an effective leader.
Collins is constantly looking for constituent’s input, for ways to connect. He’s fastidious in doing research to have a thorough understanding of issues to make informed decisions, inspiring confidence in his constituents.
When he had the opportunity to serve on council, Collins’ opponent was often difficult to reach and uninformed, inspiring frustration.
Bob Brown
Galveston
Vote for Marty Fluke for real progress in Galveston
Attending Marty Fluke’s final campaign event, I noticed how many of Galveston’s community leaders were in attendance. Former and current planning commissioners, park board trustees and city council representatives express strong support for Fluke.
I asked myself why and the answer became clear: Fluke leads our community by building strong relationships with his partners in leadership.
Relationships are invaluable for city council members. Too many times, our council member acts divisively with the rest of her colleagues, partner agencies, community volunteers and governmental agencies.
These adversarial postures damage our prospects for progress in District 6, as well as across our community. When constituents in District 6 need improvements and assistance, we need a team player and responsiveness.
By observing who Fluke’s local endorsements come from, I’m confident he will appropriately manage the important relationships that will navigate the continued progress Galveston has made, over the past 10 years or so. I base this belief on Fluke’s current network, and his past professional successes in the private sector.
Lynn Donovan
Galveston
Vote ‘yes’ for Galveston ISD school bond
Galvestonians are proud of the city’s past, and rightly so. This is the city that literally raised itself out of the ocean after The 1900 Storm, a feat that amazed the world.
The homes, churches, schools, and public buildings that were erected back then were wonders to behold.
It seems that these days, Galveston has lost the will to do great things. “Good enough” has become good enough. Apparently, the only people willing to invest in our city are out-of-town short-term rental operators and cruise lines.
Entropy isn’t our friend — we’re either moving ahead or we’re falling behind. There’s no standing still.
Great cities don’t just happen, they’re built by people who have the will to build them. If the residents of Galveston want a city that they can be proud of, they’ve got to be willing to invest in the institutions that make a city great — like great schools.
Had the proposals in the school bond package been enacted 20 years ago, they would’ve cost half as much. If we wait another 20 years they will cost twice as much. The time to act is now. Help make Galveston great again, vote “yes.”
Bailey Jones
Galveston
