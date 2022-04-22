Vote for Frank Maceo to move District 3 forward
Galveston voters have tolerated major problems and unresolved issues long enough. It’s time to vote for needed action after years of throwing votes away on nice, but ineffectual, candidates and complaining about the result.
For District 3, the solution is clear — vote for Frank Maceo.
Frank Maceo has a proven track record as one of the few past city council members to bring real change to District 3 and favorably impact all of Galveston. How? He actually did good things. Maceo was never one to kick the can down the road like his opponent.
When Maceo was on city council, each member was allotted $250,000 to spend on their district at their own discretion. Maceo used these funds to light sidewalks and alleyways.
He improved playgrounds and even had a concession stand constructed at Lindale Park in Fish Village for our children and families.
We need Maceo back. The incumbent is the primary can-kicker on very important issues affecting District 3, such as short-term rentals, Stewart Beach redevelopment and others, pretending to “study” the issues. Really?
Vote Frank Maceo for city council District 3 and move forward.
Emilio Nicolas
Galveston
Craig Brown is doing, has done, great job as mayor
Another mayoral race, another run-off. And, the challengers, of course, claim Galveston is doing poorly, and that they will be our savior.
Well, let’s see:
• The city is in the best financial shape in my lifetime (82 years), according to the bond rating agencies. This is attributable in some part to the work of all recent incumbents, including councilman and now Mayor Craig Brown.
• The port has come through COVID with remarkably improved operations, finances and future. The present mayor has served and contributed on the wharves board during this period.
• Future projects like the new Pelican Island Bridge have been brought to near fruition by careful compromises in which Brown was a significant help.
• We, finally, have a growing population. The openness to infill housing by Brown and city council has been a major factor in this, I believe.
So, when it comes to some of the key matters — not persnickety, vague ones— matters that significantly affect our daily lives, I believe Galveston now is doing very well. I thank Brown for contributing positively to much of this and I hope we will reelect him because of this job well done.
Harris L. “Shrub” Kempner Jr.
Galveston
Fidencio Leija Jr. will make a great Santa Fe mayor
Fidencio Leija Jr. would be a great mayor for Santa Fe.
As a teacher since 1993, I’m thrilled to support his candidacy because I’ve watched this man first-hand since his adolescence, and I swear, I saw the potential even then.
Imagine one day telling a teenager that you believe in him, then saying the same words decades later. Almost 30 years after I taught Leija, I ran into him — in a school, appropriately enough — and I told him again, “I believe in you. Do it, run for mayor!”
We discussed all of his involvement in our community as a city council member; as a youth basketball coach; as a supporter of veterans; as part of “Team Leija” cooking team, which cooks for charitable causes; as a promoter of Santa Fe businesses on social media; as a speaker of the word at church; as an organizer to bring supplies to hurricane victims; and as an example of how to serve one’s neighbor.
These success stories keep educators going. We want to make a difference. Maybe that’s why I believe in Fidencio Leija Jr. I know he too will make a difference when he becomes Santa Fe’s next mayor.
Bridget Tacquard
Alvin
Join me in supporting these candidates in Galveston
Please remember, your city of Galveston elected council member represents only your personal district. The city council represents the entire city of Galveston.
Vote for your preferred district city council representative — but support your choice of candidates in all city council districts because your district city council representative has only one vote, while the city council has seven votes.
Because of previous commitments, I’m not a city council candidate for this election. However, I will be supporting Roger “Bo” Quiroga for mayor; Sharon Lewis for District 1; William Schuster for District 2; Frank Maceo for District 3; Alexander Nelson for District 4; Micheal Niebuhr for District 5; and Marie Robb for District 6 because we need a Galveston City Council that’s responsive to, and communicates with, all residents. Please give them your serious consideration when voting.
Robert Daigle
Galveston
Vote Mike Bouvier for District 4 and our community
As a former resident and city council representative of Galveston’s District 4, I support Mike Bouvier in May’s election.
I met Bouvier as a patron of Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream. Bouvier’s entrepreneurial perspective became evident by capitalizing on market opportunities, leading to rapid market expansion.
Bouvier’s collaborative leadership, providing direction and making decisions, will be an ideal component of any organization.
Bouvier recognizes the progress our city has made over the last decade. I’m confident he will prioritize these efforts, especially the infrastructure component.
Before moving to Galveston, Bouvier’s career and expertise focused on drainage projects in Las Vegas.
He is much further ahead of the curve as a District 4 council member than I was, as drainage improvements represent the district’s highest priority.
As someone who pays property taxes in District 4, Bouvier’s concern over the tax burden borne by residents is genuine and authentic. Strategic economic development and continuing to increase the revenue from our tourist base will best offset many residents’ expenses, not reducing city services.
Please join me in supporting Mike Bouvier for District 4 city council.
Jason Hardcastle
Galveston
Vote Paula Eshelman for mayor of Bayou Vista
We in Bayou Vista have an opportunity to vote for a uniquely qualified and experienced candidate for mayor.
Paula Eshelman was the city administrator and secretary for 15 years. Eshelman maintained continuity in city hall while working with nine mayors during that time period. We could surely use her knowledge of the procedures and codes.
Eshelman also has experience with the governmental offices of the county and state that are important to our city.
Eshelman was instrumental in getting us through the devastating Hurricane Ike and reconstruction thereafter. She dealt with 12 entities to get the roads reworked. And, there were more projects necessitating coordination with other governmental agencies. We need her depth of knowledge and ability.
Vote Paula Eshelman for mayor.
Vaun Henry
Bayou Vista
Some Texas City voters might be confused; here’s help
There’s confusion about the May 7 elections for the city of Texas City Commissioners and Texas City Independent School District trustees.
You must be a registered voter residing in the districts of the candidates running for election. Registered voters should have received a blue voter registration card valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.
Texas City ISD has one contested election with two candidates for District 4. To vote, you must have a school code S184.
The school board districts cover different areas than the city of Texas City. Some registered voters who reside in TCISD District 4 don’t reside in the city of Texas City’s District 4.
Texas City Commissioners have three contested elections. Two candidates are running for District 1. You must have a city code 311 to vote in that race. There are two candidates for District 4. You must have a city code 314 to vote in that race.
Four candidates are running for the two at-large positions. Codes C311, 312, 313, 314, 315 or 316 can vote for two of the four candidates. The two candidates with the most votes will be elected.
Jose Boix
Texas City
Rusty Burkett has our vote for drainage district
Rusty Burkett has been a friend for over 30 years and has been a part of our community for over 50.
More importantly, he’s passionate about every aspect of his life, faith, family, flying and his highly successful medical device business.
Burkett is an honest person and not afraid to tell hard truths.
Burkett has spent a tremendous amount of time studying and researching our community’s flood issues.
He spends hours studying flood data, flood control systems, the financial costs of these systems, as well as countless hours flying over every creek and bypass systems before and after floods. He’s driven to help our community.
Burkett is a great leader and listener. He will work tirelessly to alleviate flooding. He’s powerfully focused to reduce the number of homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey from about a third to zero.
If someone tells him this isn’t possible, there’s no doubt in our mind he will burn both ends of the candle to respectfully help make it possible.
Vote for Rusty Burkett.
Greg and Janet Banfield
Friendswood
