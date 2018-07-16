With hurricane season in full swing once again, it’s time for homeowners to start preparing.
The top item on everyone’s hurricane preparation to-do list should be to review your insurance coverage and consider purchasing flood insurance. We learned during Hurricane Harvey that a vast majority of homeowners lacked flood insurance, leaving them with little financial assistance to rebuild.
Flooding can be one of the most devastating effects of hurricanes and it’s critically important for consumers to be better informed about coverage options. For starters, flood insurance usually needs to be purchased as a separate policy and it takes 30 days to go into effect.
Most flood policies are provided through the National Flood Insurance Program, which is federally backed and managed by Federal Emergency Management Agency. However, the NFIP will expire on July 31 if Congress doesn’t vote to extend it. Allowing the program to lapse again, even temporarily, could make communities even more vulnerable to the potential threat of hurricanes. Congress must act now to ensure the NFIP is in place for those who need it, when they need it the most.
Joe Woods
Vice President, State Government Relations, Texas
Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
