We were saddened, but not surprised, that the commissioner's court voted to waste money and resources at the border ("Commissioners uphold judge's immigration disaster order," The Daily News, July 3).
Thinking people realize there's no "disaster" there and that the wall doesn't deter or prohibit people from crossing. We all saw the photos of children being dropped over the wall.
In addition to destroying animal habitat, it's a huge drain on the United States — and now Texas wants to jump into the insanity.
The midterm and 2024 elections will be very interesting as people see the nonsense of those in power who are wasting our funds and attacking voting rights. Guess what, folks, I predict people will be more anxious to vote and get these idiots out of office.
Locally, Joe Giusti has lost our vote. Oh, and watch out for Henry — he's an Abbott wanna-be.
Sharon Tipton
Galveston
No money has been spent. That's yet to come pending another vote and circumstances.
Note how Liberals raise the upcoming elections with the threat "I'm not going to vote for you!" Vote for whomever you want but realize the intelligent well informed voters will vote different than you.
