I received an unsolicited email from U.S. Rep. Randy Weber on Feb. 17 preemptively laying blame for the power outages on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ shoulders.
While ERCOT will likely be shown to be at least partially at fault, others are culpable too, including our political leaders who refuse to acknowledge that global warming is real. The polar vortex that brought us the deep freeze is “weather” — and is not unprecedented — but the likelihood that these events will become more common is the product of climate change.
Texas representatives, both at the state and federal level, would be well served to heed the warning and implement the necessary infrastructure changes to withstand Mother Nature and not exploit this moment as a spurious attempt to scapegoat renewable energy sources. Fossil fuel-driven power suppliers also succumbed to the recent challenge. Let’s not score political points in the blame-game and instead use the lesson to harden our facilities.
Cornelis Elferink
Galveston
Climate change is real. Man-made climate change- not really.
