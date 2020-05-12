In response to the story ("Former lawmaker Lloyd Criss Jr. dies at 79," The Daily News, May 12): There are no words to define a man like the late Lloyd Criss Jr. He was truly legendary in his own time.
Like all of us, I will miss him dearly. It was a good wind that blew him my way many years ago, and I will be eternally grateful for it.
Lloyd Criss was Galveston.
Bess Mitchell
Galveston
