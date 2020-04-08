When I went out on the morning of April 6 to bring in my morning papers, I remembered we don’t have a daily news in this era of a “new normal.” But we still have — thankfully — The Galveston County Daily News.
I started thinking back to 1978 when I first started working with The Daily News as the publicity chair for The Junior League. As a longtime journalist and publicist, I’ve worked with front-line reporters and photographers, community news editors, advertising reps and directors, editors and publishers.
Not only have I learned a lot working with The Daily News staff these past four decades, I’ve also gained a great amount of respect for their talent, tenacity, integrity and commitment to doing their job well. And all along the way, I’m very fortunate to call many of these fine people “my friends.” For better or for worse, I think most of the management and staff know me.
Whether I’m wearing my Grand 1894 Opera House, Rotary Club of Galveston, Galveston Island Humane Society, First Lutheran Church/Oktoberfest, Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, or “Share Your Holidays” Food Drive hat ... I now take that hat off ... and tip it to The Daily News for always being “there” for this community, this county and its residents.
Robyn Bushong
Galveston
