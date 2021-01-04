Kudos to the University of Texas Medical Branch. My 100-year-old mother, my sister, brother-in-law and I (all 70 and older) had the first of our COVID vaccinations Jan. 2, thanks to our physician, Dr. Lindsay Sonstein.
From the time we entered the hospital, there was someone there to guide us through every step of the process. All of the staff were so kind and helpful. After seeing what an unorganized mess this is in other areas, we’re extremely grateful to have the medical branch here.
They’re to be commended for the wonderful job they’re doing in these trying times.
Bunny Mais
Galveston
