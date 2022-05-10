New FEMA risk assessment benefits policyholders
This past October, the Federal Emergency Management Agency introduced Risk Rating 2.0 for policyholders covered by the National Flood Insurance Program. This new approach restructures the way FEMA prices flood insurance under the program.
Thanks to Risk Rating 2.0, which took effect April 1, policyholders no longer must pay more than their fair share for flood insurance based on the value of their home.
Risk Rating 2.0 is a new approach and transforms the way flood risk is measured. Using advances in industry best practices, technology, and flood risk modeling, FEMA set out to reflect an individual property’s flood risk and strengthen the program’s ability to support flood survivors and cover property damage more accurately.
FEMA estimates approximately 90 percent of the policyholders will see an increase in cost (less than $10 month) and in some cases, a decrease in cost. The intent of this program is to accurately reflect your property’s flood risk.
It’s worthy to note that as most commercial insurance companies will not cover flood, we’re reliant on FEMA to provide this protection.
Flood insurance still provides affordable financial protection from flooding, coverage that most every homeowner should have.
W. Brad Boney
League City
US must lead the way to avert another world war
“All too will bear in mind this sacred principle, that though the will of the majority is in all cases to prevail, that will, to be rightful, must be reasonable; that the minority possess their equal rights, which equal laws must protect, and to violate would be oppression. Let us then, fellow citizens, unite with one heart and one mind, let us restore to social intercourse that harmony and affection without which liberty, and even life itself, are but dreary things.” — Thomas Jefferson
We’re about to come together as in the past by uniting as one country against the atrocities of the war in Europe. I predict that we as Americans, Democrats and Republicans will cleverly find a way to open up the Black Sea to shipping. The world needs food. This move in turn will bring NATO countries together in an attempt to discourage Russian blockades. This will be the spark that will ignite another world war.
If you think things are bad now, just wait — they will get worse.
We have the hearts and means to stop this nonsense, but it will be costly.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
Women should be making decisions about their bodies
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the verge of reversing Roe v. Wade.
If this happens, it will be up to the states to determine if abortion will be legal. If this is the case, then the question of legality should be left up to the voters and not the morons in Austin.
For me, this matter should be left up to women voters and not men, since it’s women that have babies regardless of what men feel about abortion.
David Dumas
Galveston
