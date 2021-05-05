The wildflowers along the freeway embankments and feeder roads are spectacular this year. The bluebonnets were bluer than blue, and the yellow Coreopsis are putting on a quite a sunny show.
Most amazing to me are the extensive stands of white Ladies’ Tresses orchids (Spiranthes) with their tiny, sugar-crystal-like blooms spiraling upward on slender spikes.
In over 50 years here on the island, I can’t remember a more prolific blooming of these wild orchids. I hope the mowers don’t mow before all these wildflowers have set their seeds.
Anita Aldrich
Galveston
