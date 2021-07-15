At 6 p.m. July 12, I was coming home after visiting a friend who lives off Avenue S. There was a golf cart full of people coming east with a line of cars behind it with no way to pass.
Farther on, I crossed 81st Street on Stewart Road and a side street by the brewery and a golf cart with multiple people on it pulled out onto Stewart Road heading west in the center lane. We all hit the brakes not knowing if they were going to pull into the right lane heading west.
They continued west in the center lane. When I went by, I honked at them, and I received yells and gestures.
These golf carts belong on the golf course and not on our streets and roads. It's quite apparent that they aren't obeying the laws and rules concerning golf carts.
Golf carts aren't acceptable to operate simply because the people who rent them don't obey the law. Do the rental companies provide instructions on the law? Or do the people who rent them just don't pay attention to them?
As a resident of Galveston, I'm sick and tired of it.
Jim Benz
Galveston
