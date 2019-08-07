League City officials should proceed with due diligence concerning the proposed Epicenter complex ("Slowly moving forward," The Daily News, Aug. 4). Many features promoted should be looked at to differentiate between hype and reality.
For one, has there been a valid survey to compare needs versus wants? Hotels, convention/community center, OK. However, a hockey rink? Absolutely "no." It's been tried in the area and failed. Waste of energy and cost.
A Gilley's replica that's "family friendly" is just wrong. As a representative of the Gilley era, people went there to dance to Meryl Haggard, George Strait, live music and drink cold beer. Nobody went there to be anywhere near screaming, flip-flop wearing children waiting to ride the mechanical "cow."
Just as soon call it "Gilley Bob Square Pants Fun House."
Bottom line to city representatives — look at the difference in results from mechanical bulls to real ones.
John Dupla
League City
