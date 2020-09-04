I will never spend a dime of my money on anything promoting or representing the NFL, whose players have the audacity to not stand in respect of the national anthem of America.
An America in which I lived a year in Vietnam as the “bombs were bursting in air,” while I as a medic watched and held soldiers in my arms as they breathed their last breath, so these athletes can make boatloads of money playing a game in a country represented by thousands of gallant soldiers, who proudly stood while this same anthem was playing gave their lives for these unappreciative losers to receive their atrocious amounts of American money.
Michael Sartor
La Marque
(2) comments
Well done Mr. Sartor, Well done! Untill the day you die ..you can always feel good about your standing up for a nation worth standing up for! You and I ..made it back, but so many we knew, who we served with, laughed with, shared our packages from home with, didn't make it back,.... but did make it home! God bless you brother, glad you got back home to your family!
The tail is wagging the dog in today's NFL.
