Liberal readers have sent in all sorts of negative things regarding Trump. He's been in office less than four years and can show many positives for his efforts.

Can liberals, Democrats, progressives, communists or socialists point out any positives Biden has to offer for 47 years in public office?

Pete Nanos

Galveston

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

I can think of one. He's not Donald Trump. That sort of accomplishment is at the top of my list. Trump could never do that in a million years.

