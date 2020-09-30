Liberal readers have sent in all sorts of negative things regarding Trump. He's been in office less than four years and can show many positives for his efforts.
Can liberals, Democrats, progressives, communists or socialists point out any positives Biden has to offer for 47 years in public office?
Pete Nanos
Galveston
(1) comment
I can think of one. He's not Donald Trump. That sort of accomplishment is at the top of my list. Trump could never do that in a million years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.