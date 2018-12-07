In response to the guest column by Bob Fields ("Trump's failures far outweigh his accomplishments," The Daily News, Dec. 2): Trump has had almost four years of bad press from all media. Attacks on his wife and children; even his 11-year-old son.
Trump has done so much for the American people and our country. Much more than any other president since Ronald Regan.
1. The wall cannot be built without Congress appropriating funding.
2. The Affordable Care Act; Congress has failed to replace this law.
3. He's working on this North American free trade agreement; redone China tariffs making progress.
4. What are you talking about? No more missiles launched.
5. Russia/Putin will be a long road ahead for any president.
6. One and done. Military still needs more funding; again, Congress job.
7. Congress needs to change laws to drain the swamp.
Presidents sign bills into law — they cannot make law. Therefore, Congress has to write the law before Trump can get things done. I will not use names, but the opposition in Congress for any president to accomplish anything positive for this country is impossible.
President Trump was voted into office to carry out the will of the American people, and he's doing exactly that.
Maureen Hertenberger
Santa Fe
