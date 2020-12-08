Galveston is a beautiful place to live and work. According to the 2020 census, 50,849 individuals call Galveston home. To reach the city’s full potential for its residents, the next mayor and council will need to overcome several pressing issues facing the city, including an unemployment rate of 8.2 percent; a poverty rate of 20.84 percent; a homeownership rate of 43.6 percent; and a median list price of homes of $305,000 in Galveston.
An aggressive economic development plan will need to be developed and a strong leader with the knowledge, experience and training to implement it.
Roger “Bo” Quiroga, who previously was a three-term mayor, has a proven track record and can work with diverse groups. But more importantly, Quiroga can relate with all residents.
Please vote for Quiroga for mayor in the Dec. 15 runoff election.
John Sanchez
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.