May is a time every year for graduations and endings of many things. This year I had two grandchildren graduate, and I'm celebrating graduating and winning two track championships 70 years ago. A grandson, Caleb, just graduated from Emanaus Bible College in Iowa, and another granddaughter, Faith, graduated from homeschool high school in Bryan.
This was a special year for me with graduations since I graduated from Texas A&M University in chemical engineering in 1949, 70 years ago, and from the University of Houston Law School in 1959, 60 years ago. Of course, a lot of youth graduated in 1949 and 1959. But I also can celebrate the 70th year from when I set a Southwest Conference record in the 440 and mile relay in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The times were 47.1 and 3:13.5, very slow for college now but those times were on a loose cinder track. I celebrated on May 1 with a track reunion at new track and field complex at A&M, which just opened this spring 2019 as the E. B. Cushing track and field center.
So the May of years ending in 9 are of particular significance to me. Gig 'Em Aggies.
Ray Holbrook
Santa Fe
