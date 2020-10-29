I voted for William Schuster for many reasons. His love for his community is undeniable and his devotion to keep Galveston moving forward is the fresh mindset that we need.

I've always admired his dedication, courage and ambition. I knew this was a task that he could fulfill. I have never doubted any endeavor he has taken on. I full heartedly believe he's the man for the job.

I can’t wait to see him tackle this job and exceed everyone’s expectations. 

A vote for Schuster is a vote for you.

Kylie Arms

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription