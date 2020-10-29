I voted for William Schuster for many reasons. His love for his community is undeniable and his devotion to keep Galveston moving forward is the fresh mindset that we need.
I've always admired his dedication, courage and ambition. I knew this was a task that he could fulfill. I have never doubted any endeavor he has taken on. I full heartedly believe he's the man for the job.
I can’t wait to see him tackle this job and exceed everyone’s expectations.
A vote for Schuster is a vote for you.
Kylie Arms
Galveston
